Databroker (DTX) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $7,021.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.11 or 0.04588140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00068103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010575 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

