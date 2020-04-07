Datawallet Trading Down 25.7% This Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $195,472.03 and approximately $40,765.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Exmo and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.02594942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00206061 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

