Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 6,330,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

