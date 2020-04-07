Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 6,330,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 135,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,260,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

