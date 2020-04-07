Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,330,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

