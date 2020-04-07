Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 12.6% Higher

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price traded up 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $11.49, 6,326,634 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,308,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 136,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 135,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

