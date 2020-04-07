DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Down 100%

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) shares fell 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84,523.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $532,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.