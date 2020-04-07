DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0846 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $251.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003904 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000538 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

