Desire Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,744.90 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Desire has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $11,744.90 and $4,144.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.02330668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.72 or 0.03505959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00624886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00780328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00076723 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00511229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

