DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $388,547.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last week, DEX has traded 77.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.02594942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00206061 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.