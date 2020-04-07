Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $0.21

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $718,301.25 and approximately $559.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002909 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002260 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,453,363 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

