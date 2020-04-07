Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Trading Up 24.3%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) were up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.61, approximately 337,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 119,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.80% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.