DMarket Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex and IDEX. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $254,052.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, IDEX, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

