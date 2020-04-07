Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

DG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.18. 4,126,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,618. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $156.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

