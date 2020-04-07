Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $507,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $489,548,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,459. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.