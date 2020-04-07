Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 848,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,835. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

