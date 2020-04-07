Elastos Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00017141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Kucoin. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,081,803 coins and its circulating supply is 18,260,008 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Kucoin, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

