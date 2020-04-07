Ellaism Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $17,120.48 and $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.02326034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00076915 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.