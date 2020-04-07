Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading Up 15.2%

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.50, approximately 1,074,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,089,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Entegris by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Entegris by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

