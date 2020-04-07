Espers Trading Up 19.6% This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Espers has a market capitalization of $395,934.85 and $85.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.01000322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00032764 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00237122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00173736 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.