Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 1,665,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $175,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,611,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,043,000 after buying an additional 495,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 452,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.