Ether-1 (ETHO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,868.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $207,706.56 and approximately $27,868.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004654 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00375799 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000950 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00043746 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009653 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012873 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,053,209 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

