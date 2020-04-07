ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

