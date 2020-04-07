ETRACS Linked to the NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index (NYSEARCA:PYPE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index (NYSEARCA:PYPE) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.