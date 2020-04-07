EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Mark Stenhouse Sells 11,948 Shares

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Stenhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

