EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One EXMR token can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

