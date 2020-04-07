Expanse (EXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $490,951.61

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Expanse has a total market cap of $490,951.61 and approximately $5,011.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

