First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,896. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.