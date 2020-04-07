Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading 12.6% Higher

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $70.65, 1,411,913 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,772,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

