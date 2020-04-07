Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading 14.7% Higher

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) traded up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.02, 3,097,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,454,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

