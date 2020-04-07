FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 14.9%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares shot up 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.41, 593,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 629,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. Sidoti decreased their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

