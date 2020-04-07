Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives C$59.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$54.80. 2,050,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,268. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.58.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

