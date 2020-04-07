Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Trading Up 14.7%

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) shares traded up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.62, 2,269,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,537,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

