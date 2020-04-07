Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTSV. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forty Seven from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Forty Seven from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Forty Seven from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forty Seven from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of FTSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 693,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,076. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

In other news, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $183,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 360,601 shares of company stock worth $31,517,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

