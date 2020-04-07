Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

