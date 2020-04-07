FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Up 13.2%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)’s share price shot up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.45, 1,489,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,958,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get FOX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.