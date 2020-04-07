Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$4.51 ($3.20) and last traded at A$4.37 ($3.10), 901,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.32 ($3.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 90.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Freedom Foods Group’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

