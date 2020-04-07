Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Acquires $355,500.09 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,899 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $355,500.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,100 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $36,654.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,802 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $60,061.66.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $95,231.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.63. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FEIM shares. TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

