Fusion (FSN) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $32.37 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. During the last week, Fusion has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

