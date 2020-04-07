Future Farm Technologies (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Trading 11.1% Higher

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:FFRMF)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 114,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 170,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFRMF)

Future Farm Technologies Inc operates as an indoor plant growth technology company specializing in LED lighting and vertical farming solutions in North America. The company provides indoor controlled environment agriculture systems that utilize minimal land, water, and energy resources; manufactures concentrated cannabis oil and purified distillate; and operates an ornamental plant greenhouse.

