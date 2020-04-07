Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GRTX traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,353. The firm has a market cap of $235.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,095,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.