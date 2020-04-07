Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

GLPI stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 50,777 shares worth $2,246,631. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

