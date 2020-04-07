Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Trading 12.7% Higher

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68, approximately 2,978,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,982,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Nomura raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 50,777 shares worth $2,246,631. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,241,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,426 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 646,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,839,000 after buying an additional 474,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

