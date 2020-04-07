Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrison Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of Garrison Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Garrison Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ GARS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 76,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,097. Garrison Capital has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GARS. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 535,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 502,564 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 737,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 249,798 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

