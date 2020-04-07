Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.94, approximately 431,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 385,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 345,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,438 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

