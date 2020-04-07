General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

GFN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 49,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. General Finance has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $116,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares in the company, valued at $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Finance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Finance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in General Finance by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in General Finance by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in General Finance by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 84,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

