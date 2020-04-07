Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Richard F. Miles Buys 10,000 Shares

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Richard F. Miles purchased 10,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GEOS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,091. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. State Street Corp increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

