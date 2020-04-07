German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $685.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.90.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,831 shares of company stock worth $858,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

