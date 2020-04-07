GET Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.81 million and $26,690.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00053954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.04706331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010971 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003341 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.