Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Gevo had a negative net margin of 117.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gevo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.